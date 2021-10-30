Letter: Why vote Democratic?

Why vote Democratic (as opposed to Republican)? This is a question I wondered about as a child. My mother pointed out that the Democrats were for every-day people, a party helping common laborers achieve the American dream. And I've learned nothing to dissuade of those ideas.

That's because the Republicans practically shout from the rooftops that Big Business and their CEOs will solve all our problems — only, they don't. Just look at our "gig" economy, with so many without any benefits to help them. Just look at Republican Youngkin, a corporate raider who's cost workers thousands of jobs.

I vote Democratic to help the poor and see that money is spent on schools and very needed infrastructure. Democrats are not afraid to put funding toward health care and highways. Terry McAuliffe created thousands of jobs when he was governor, and I'm certain he can do so again. He cares.

Vote early (call your local voter registrar for location and time) or in person November 2nd. Vote for McAuliffe and Democrats who care. Glenn Youngkin is a totally inexperienced political leader and not what we need now for governor.

D.J. Mathews, Radford