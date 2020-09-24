 Skip to main content
Letter: Why vote?
If the polls retain their remarkable consistency, the odds are about two-to-one that Joe Biden will replace the most corrupt, cruel and incompetent president in American history next January. The state of Virginia is almost certainly out of play.

So why vote? Leaving aside the guilt and trauma that non-voting Clinton supporters still feel because of their overconfidence, there are many reasons why simply to replace this ignorant grifter is not enough. Even rejection is not enough. What’s needed is outright repudiation, a popular vote landslide and electoral college shocker of rare magnitude.

By contributing to this repudiation, votes say to the world, we respect the community of nations and we acknowledge our responsibilities to the planet. To our children, we say, we renounce the notion that the role model that will shape your future views of human interaction and honorable conduct should be someone none of us would wish to have in our family. To our fellow citizens, we say we respect the constitution, the rule of law, and the many mechanisms such as inspectors general that have been put in place to combat the outrageous offenses we have been witnessing.

Above all, a wholesale and enthusiastic repudiation will say, in the process of wreaking carnage on Republican enablers, both active and simply quiet, up and down the ballot, that this will not stand and that if you ever want your party to be relevant to American governance again, you better polish your mirror, consider the state of your soul, and get to work.

Debt-ridden students of Trump University, defeated political opponents, the grieving parents of an Army captain of Muslim faith, a reporter ravaged by arthrogryposis – Donald Trump has never hesitated to kick ‘em when they’re down. If the polls are correct, it’s Trump who is down now. For our country’s sake, for decency’s sake, for our planet’s sake – for God’s sake, it’s time to put on our boots and kick like hell.

PAUL METZ

BLACKSBURG

