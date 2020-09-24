Letter: Why vote?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the polls retain their remarkable consistency, the odds are about two-to-one that Joe Biden will replace the most corrupt, cruel and incompetent president in American history next January. The state of Virginia is almost certainly out of play.

So why vote? Leaving aside the guilt and trauma that non-voting Clinton supporters still feel because of their overconfidence, there are many reasons why simply to replace this ignorant grifter is not enough. Even rejection is not enough. What’s needed is outright repudiation, a popular vote landslide and electoral college shocker of rare magnitude.

By contributing to this repudiation, votes say to the world, we respect the community of nations and we acknowledge our responsibilities to the planet. To our children, we say, we renounce the notion that the role model that will shape your future views of human interaction and honorable conduct should be someone none of us would wish to have in our family. To our fellow citizens, we say we respect the constitution, the rule of law, and the many mechanisms such as inspectors general that have been put in place to combat the outrageous offenses we have been witnessing.