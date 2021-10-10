 Skip to main content
Letter: Why we are not in favor of cutting taxes

With local and state elections in November, some politicians are promising to “cut taxes.” The history of high profile tax cuts shows how short-sighted this notion is. Who benefits from tax cuts? It’s not us or most other people who live in our rural and suburban communities. Instead, it’s only the very wealthy.

Who suffers most from tax cuts? We do. Not only you and me, but the kids in our defunded schools, the drivers on our pot-holed roads, our unemployed neighbors, the elderly in our nursing homes, the high school graduates who can’t afford to go to college, families who need child care options, first responders who must work two jobs, teachers who buy school supplies out of their own pockets, and the list goes on. Ultimately, we are the ones who pay the price.

Tax cuts may sound good, but they come at the expense of community benefits that help our communities flourish. It’s an example of a zero sum game that says if you win, then I lose. In her book, "The Sum of Us," Heather McGhee writes about the economic, social, and legal costs of tax cuts for most Americans. While some politicians are willing to pit neighbor against neighbor with promises of tax cuts, we are in favor of keeping our neighbors, our children, and our communities healthy, well-educated, and strong.

We see through the rhetoric that pits people of different social classes, immigrant groups and races against each other. Instead of “win-lose,” we believe in “win-win." We believe in working together, side by side with our neighbors. We support good schools, strong communities, civil rights, and actions that are for — not against — one another. Instead of falling for the election year gimmick of “cutting taxes,” when you’re deciding how to vote, think about whether the candidate favors using taxes to benefit the community as a whole.

Barbara Taylor, Blacksburg

 

