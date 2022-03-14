Letter: Why we should worry about Ukraine

Some people say we shouldn't even be worried about what happens in Ukraine. Why should we? They should fend for themselves. One could be forgiven for thinking this way. That is, unless you think about the situation.

The Russian Federation has sent military forces across the border of a sovereign nation, killed military and civilians alike, and caused entire families to flee not only from their homes, but their nation. Why? For the noble purpose of overthrowing a democratically elected government, and replacing it with a "de-Nazified" one.

Let's talk about that for a moment. The justification for this breach is, at least in part, to "de-Nazify" Ukraine. Think about it, though. Who are the real "Nazis?" It's certainly not the nation which has democratic elections, and continues to seek a diplomatic solution. Could it be the nation which is ruled by oligarchs, the chief of whom has been in office continuously for 22 years? Who has arrested citizens for protesting a needless, unprovoked war?

To do nothing only serves to ratchet up the body count in a future conflict. Do we really want to send the message, "Hey, don't worry about International Law. Don't worry about justification. Don't worry about whether it's right or wrong. Don't worry about those things, they're not important. Go ahead, we won't stop you."

Do you want to send that message?

Chase Britts, Boones Mill