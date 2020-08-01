Letter: Why won't people wear masks?

The July 17 editorial about COVID spreading and folks not wearing masks was directly on target - fire for effect! It makes me crazy that some people refuse to wear masks. On any evening a quick drive through downtown Blacksburg reveals many young people, and some adults, in tight groups, none of whom are wearing masks. Why??
On 12 July my wife and I went to the Christiansburg Home Depot. The doors had signs requesting shoppers to wear masks, yet perhaps 30-40% were not. As I passed a barefaced person I politely asked if their mask was in their purse, car, pocket, etc. Some people just blew me off, some said they refused to wear and some (women as well and men!) were downright rude and vulgar. One man even charged at me and blew in my face!
Come on people, what has happened to civility, common decency and looking out for your fellow man, woman, child, etc.? Have we degenerated into a country of savages who only look out for themselves? What has happened to our great country? To quote the great philosopher Pogo, "We have met the enemy and they are us."
J.C. HASSALL
BLACKSBURG
