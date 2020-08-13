You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Why won't Virginia Tech share test results?
Letter: Why won't Virginia Tech share test results?

The people at Virginia Tech are saying they have a plan in place to test the student athletes for COVID-19. Yet they refuse to share any of the test results. I think it is fair to ask why will they not share this information. Nobody is asking for names to be shared, only the counts. This cannot be considered a violation of privacy, so why all the secrecy? Information is very important when dealing with something like the COVID-19 virus.

The success of any sports program depends on the support of the fans and local community. The local community has been very supportive of Virginia Tech athletics for many years. But support goes in both directions. It is now time for Virginia Tech to support the people in the local community by sharing the necessary information concerning the COVID-19 test results.

Virginia Tech will be bringing thousands of students into the Blacksburg are within the next few weeks. These students will come from all over the country and around the world. The on-campus students will be tested. But the thousands of off-campus students will not be tested. They will be dumped into the general population and trusted to obey the rules, and I think we already know that the chances of that happening are between zero and none.

Controlling the COVID-19 virus is a community effort. Virginia Tech is a vital part of the Blacksburg community and it is vital that they do their share in helping to control the virus. This can and should start with sharing of information about test results of the student athletes. If they will not do that then why should we believe they will do other things to protect the students, faculty, staff and general community?

ROGER BRICKEY

BLACKSBURG

