Letter: Will Board of Supervisors listen?

Will Board of Supervisors listen?

The Roanoke County Planning Commission members recommended to allow a special use zoning change for a wedding venue on Timberview Road in Roanoke County. The Planning Office employee said “we feel it’s compatible.” There were letters of opposition that were summarized for the Commission by the employee as well as Timberview residents who spoke in opposition to this commercial venue in an agricultural-residential zoned neighborhood.

It was my first planning commission meeting (via TV per pandemic) and I was very concerned about what happened. It seemed to me that the citizens’ “voices” were not heard. I did not once hear the remarks “not in my backyard” but valid concerns that were not addressed that evening. To me, it felt like it was already “done.” I also heard an inappropriate remark made by the applicant about a neighbor who was opposed to the venue. So much for my first meeting!