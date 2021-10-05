Letter: Will justices see the reality of abortion?

The world recently witnessed two humanitarian crises caused by ill-advised decisions made in Washington.
First, the Afghanistan withdrawal was chaotic from start to finish. Scenes of people struggling to get through Taliban-controlled checkpoints to Kabul’s airport, onto planes to flee the country were broadcast internationally for days.
The graphic video of men, who clung to the outside of an ascending airplane falling to their deaths, personified the debacle for millions who watched in unbelief.
The senseless suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops, plus nearly a hundred Afghans, leaving scores injured, outraged Americans. Finally, a retaliatory drone strike by the U.S. which failed to hit any terrorists, but tragically killed 10 people, including seven children, was the predictably botched coup de grace.
Second, Del Rio, Texas, immigration officials became overwhelmed by migrants surging across the U.S./Mexican border. Lacking facilities to temporarily house them, thousands camped under a bridge, others constructed makeshift shelters, living in deplorable conditions as they waited to be processed and relocated.
Border patrol tried deploying officers on horseback to stem the flood of people. However, images of defenseless migrants intimidated by riders flailing their horse’s reins (to prevent people being trampled) caused a public outcry.
The inhumane circumstances in Afghanistan and Texas were not inevitable. Had U.S. officials made better decisions, much of the confusion and chaos could have been mitigated, and the senseless deaths might never have happened.
Sadly, another humanitarian crisis continues in America; millions of unborn babies are destroyed by abortion. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court will hear a case from Mississippi banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Maybe showing the court ultrasound images of a 15-week developing baby might awaken the judges to the cruel and inhumane reality of abortion. Former abortion clinic manager, Abby Johnson, experienced an epiphany after seeing sonogram images of a 13-week developing baby try desperately to get away from the abortionist’s instruments.
That picture was worth a thousand words, because today Abby is a pro-life activist (https://www.abbyjohnson.org). Let’s pray the Supreme Court renders justice for America’s unborn by making a life-affirming decision in this case.
Cindy W. Shirley, Ridgeway