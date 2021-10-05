Letter: Will justices see the reality of abortion?

The world recently witnessed two humanitarian crises caused by ill-advised decisions made in Washington.

First, the Afghanistan withdrawal was chaotic from start to finish. Scenes of people struggling to get through Taliban-controlled checkpoints to Kabul’s airport, onto planes to flee the country were broadcast internationally for days.

The graphic video of men, who clung to the outside of an ascending airplane falling to their deaths, personified the debacle for millions who watched in unbelief.

The senseless suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops, plus nearly a hundred Afghans, leaving scores injured, outraged Americans. Finally, a retaliatory drone strike by the U.S. which failed to hit any terrorists, but tragically killed 10 people, including seven children, was the predictably botched coup de grace.

Second, Del Rio, Texas, immigration officials became overwhelmed by migrants surging across the U.S./Mexican border. Lacking facilities to temporarily house them, thousands camped under a bridge, others constructed makeshift shelters, living in deplorable conditions as they waited to be processed and relocated.