Letter: Will offensive surnames be the next to go?

With all of the hysteria and P.C. madness occurring today I wonder when the perpetually offended will decide that all offensive surnames need to go.
Maybe start by threatening to boycott all establishments and advertisers who cater to individuals that have said names. Of course a list would have to be developed and published by the P.O. so people could determine who’s offensive and who’s not, although some would probably be obvious.
Now, imagine all the chaos and disruption at places like the DMV, Social Security, pension funds, banks et al as those with names on the list rushed to change them. But what to change it to?
Maybe the P.O. could also publish a second list of non-offensive acceptable and approved names from which to choose. Later, perhaps go after those dreaded states with South in their names. Oh and don’t forget Washington either. WAKE UP AMERICA!
GEORGE HOLLAND
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!