Letter: Will past be prologue for Trump loyalists?

The plot thickens.

Turns out the Republican Party of seven states sent forgeries of the official document casting their Electoral College votes to the U.S. Congress. Of course these fake votes were all for Donald Trump. This caper was part of the political arm of Trump's stupid coup.

The other element of the plan to invalidate the election was the assault on the Capitol by a well-organized militant core. These folks led the charge so Trump's faithful rabble could burst in and practice their God-given right to smear feces on the walls of the Capitol — all in the name of Trump.

GOP politicians had the fake documents in hand to declare Trump the once and future king. Only Mike Pence stood in their way. Despite the pressure from Trump and from 147 GOP members of Congress who voted not to certify the election, plus a serious threat to his personal safety from Trump's lie-fueled mob, Pence didn't cave.

The known Communist Dictator and potential Antichrist Joe Biden was certified as president.

Trump's stupid coup failed. The jig was up and Trump slinked quietly away ... to plot his next attack on our democracy: with Trump's Big Lie of a stolen election; voter suppression laws in GOP-controlled swing states; running Trump-endorsed lackeys at all levels of state and federal government (169 of them currently running for public office); and with full consent of millions of Trump-enthralled cult followers, dumbed down by years of Fox Fake News and conspiracy theories, desperate to preserve their place as the dominant group in the American system.

Even as they become just one more ingredient in the melting pot, Trump's cult of personality will follow their Messiah down the rabbit hole right to Dictator town. Only he can fix it.

All this stuff is not happening in a vacuum. It's being coordinated at the highest level. If you want to find the Deep State, look no further than Trump and the New Republican Party.

But cheer up, all Trump loyalists. Historical precedent indicates you are going to be successful. Unfortunately history also predicts your triumph will end with destruction of our nation.

Henry Bean, Salem