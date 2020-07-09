Today folks can refuse to wear a mask in public but are compelled to wear clothes. Are these priorities correct? Seeing someone masked but otherwise naked might make me laugh or throw up but it won't make me sick.
WERNER KOHLER
BLACKSBURG
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Today folks can refuse to wear a mask in public but are compelled to wear clothes. Are these priorities correct? Seeing someone masked but otherwise naked might make me laugh or throw up but it won't make me sick.
WERNER KOHLER
BLACKSBURG
Acorn Stairlifts & Liftkar Lifts ADL-Advances for Daily Living Sales, Service, Install. New or used rentals. Buy back your Acorn Lift. Will Service other Brands. http://www.stairliftsadl.com/ 540-353-5869.
CAREGIVER 16 years Experience Can work days, wkends & some nights. 540-629-4711
LOT CLEARING & CLEAN UP & TREE WORK, Bushhoging, & Stump grinding, Repair holes & Seeding. REAS. RATES. INS. BBB rated. 540-520-5378, 992-4119
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The reason we wear pants is so that we have pockets for our wallets and our keys.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.