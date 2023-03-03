Williamson Road needs a new plan. Not the city road diet plan.

A multi-use extra wide sidewalk on one side of Williamson would serve the purpose. Not expensive. Not in the traffic lane or traffic level. Doesn't require that businesses give up anything of substance.

For the naysayers, simply look at the existing greenway extension on Garden City Boulevard, or the Plantation Road pathway. Safe. Out of the busy roadway. Allows for bike and pedestrian traffic without hindering motor vehicle traffic. Works like a charm.

In other words, it makes sense. And is a far better solution to what city planners see as a "problem."

Williamson Road is not a destination for bikers and walkers/runners. It never has been, speaking as someone who is a cyclist, runner and walker/hiker.

And changing the streets to restrict traffic will not make it one. It will just slow traffic flow and irritate motorists, businesses and the general public for no real reason other than to salve the conscience of city planners who think they are saving the world by making it more difficult for people to move through this business corridor.

Not every road has to be bike friendly. Some roads are just that, better suited to vehicle traffic. This corridor has very little bike or pedestrian traffic. It's a small fraction of the vehicular traffic, yet city planners want to choke off the main use of the road to accommodate bikes and pedestrians that simply aren't there. I know this because I both lived and worked directly on Williamson Road for many years. It's not an assumption, it's a fact.

Why is that? What drives this foolishness? Ego? Guilt? A lack of understanding?

The largest residential neighborhoods in the entire city flank either side of Williamson Road. Ask the people that live there if this road diet is what they want. Ask them if restricting the flow of traffic on the main road, which will inevitably divert more traffic into their neighborhood streets, is what they want?

Williamson Road is just fine the way it is. It's diverse, busy, an area still affordable enough for so many new businesses, unique in that regard. No other commercial area in the entire region is anything like it.

"A place apart."

It most certainly is. And it should remain so.

Mike Conner, Roanoke County