Letter: Win-win possibilities of Biden's economic policies

Progressive macroeconomics must balance both monetary and fiscal policies. We are very fortunate that Janet Yellin has used the Federal Reserve to prepare the way. Her monetary policies have not only benefited both small and large banks, they have helped prepare the way for Biden's fiscal stimulus.

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at very low levels which has helped families and students as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

We are only halfway there. We have reached the “liquidity trap” which means the monetary policy has gone as far as it can go. We now need fiscal policy in the form of government spending, consumer spending, and investment by producers to finish the job. Joe Biden's team of economists has designed the perfect stimulus combination — spending by government, consumers, and businesses. This package will expand GNP with very little inflation; it is a WIN-WIN policy. The dire predictions of our Republican Senators are uninformed.