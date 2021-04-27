Letter: Win-win possibilities of Biden's economic policies

Progressive macroeconomics must balance both monetary and fiscal policies. We are very fortunate that Janet Yellin has used the Federal Reserve to prepare the way. Her monetary policies have not only benefited both small and large banks, they have helped prepare the way for Biden's fiscal stimulus.
The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at very low levels which has helped families and students as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
We are only halfway there. We have reached the “liquidity trap” which means the monetary policy has gone as far as it can go. We now need fiscal policy in the form of government spending, consumer spending, and investment by producers to finish the job. Joe Biden's team of economists has designed the perfect stimulus combination — spending by government, consumers, and businesses. This package will expand GNP with very little inflation; it is a WIN-WIN policy. The dire predictions of our Republican Senators are uninformed.
In the longer run, we can depend on technological advances to sustain our progress. We should continue to provide incentives to find better technology. These can be enhanced with government grants to our private and public facilities. Be assured Joe Biden's economists will provide incentives for the long-term growth of our economy. America will regain its reputation as a “beacon on the hill”; a land of opportunity for all.