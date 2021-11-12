Letter: Winsome Sears shows what's possible for immigrants in America

The recent elections in Virginia have highlighted a very interesting view on America which goes against what many in the press and fringe organizations represent.
I have a unique opportunity with my company to interact with a wide variety of immigrants. The overwhelming majority of these interactions are with Nigerians and Jamaicans, mostly first or second generation Black immigrants. Each and every time, they passionately describe their absolute love for America, what it represents, and the unlimited opportunities it provides. They are amazed with how kind and helpful Americans are in providing opportunities with hard work and personal responsibility. Several of these individuals have started companies and have employees. They cannot understand why people speak so poorly of America and the perceived racism that is holding these American-born people back. These amazing immigrants articulate how they bring their children back to their homelands to show them how blessed they are to live in America. They say that they need to make sure their children experience and see what they left so it will make a permanent impression on them.
The latest example of these wonderful immigrants is Winsome Sears, the next lieutenant governor of Virginia. Her story is amazing and should be highlighted on every news station across the country. Sears is an immigrant from Jamaica, a former U.S. Marine, co-chaired the African American Committee at the U.S. Census Bureau and served Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. She has a master’s degree, was director of a women’s homeless shelter for the Salvation Army and has many more amazing, wonderful attributes. One just needs her to speak for a few minutes to hear her love for America and the amazing opportunities it provided her and her family.
America is the most amazing country the world has ever established. The freedom and unlimited opportunity we have in America has never been experienced ever in the history of the world. We have people willing to die to try and get into our country for these reasons. We need to stop blaming other people for our life situations and take personal responsibility for our decisions. We have our “leaders” trying to divide our society into groups, agitating them and trying to pit one group against another. They then say they can fix this by electing them and giving them even more power. Reject this attempt to divide us as a nation! Working hard, showing up to work on time, showing initiative, and taking responsibility for your actions will guarantee success in America.
Chris Zubyk, Malvern, Pennsylvania