Letter: Winsome Sears shows what's possible for immigrants in America

I have a unique opportunity with my company to interact with a wide variety of immigrants. The overwhelming majority of these interactions are with Nigerians and Jamaicans, mostly first or second generation Black immigrants. Each and every time, they passionately describe their absolute love for America, what it represents, and the unlimited opportunities it provides. They are amazed with how kind and helpful Americans are in providing opportunities with hard work and personal responsibility. Several of these individuals have started companies and have employees. They cannot understand why people speak so poorly of America and the perceived racism that is holding these American-born people back. These amazing immigrants articulate how they bring their children back to their homelands to show them how blessed they are to live in America. They say that they need to make sure their children experience and see what they left so it will make a permanent impression on them.