Letter: Wisdom from Rushdie

The recent terrible death-attempt on writer Salman Rushdie and the approach of our "silly" (election) season naturally brought to mind something I wrote down, and filed, from his great book "Imaginary Homelands" too many years ago. I remember nothing of the book, but I cold not pass up these words of wisdom, always needed by humankind:

"Meaning is a shaky edifice we build out of scraps: dogma, childhood injuries, newspaper articles, chance remarks, old films, small victories, people hated, people loved; perhaps it is because our sense of what is the case, is constructed from such inadequate materials that we defend it so fiercely, even to the death!"

A weekly reading of this wisdom might go a long way during a political season.

F.D. Williamson, Covington