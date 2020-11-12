Letter: Wise up, Ms. Flowers

To Christine Flowers ("Why I'm done with the NFL," Sept. 26 column): So you have given up on pro football because the people playing are allowed to protest in a manner that does not suit you? How ignorant and self-centered! You are not the arbiter of how anyone chooses to make their public points as to human rights, nor do you get to choose the timing and setting of the demonstration of their beliefs.

The Eagles going to the locker room during the national anthem is really nothing new, for if you were as big an NFL fan as you claim to be you would have recalled that for many, many years the teams were not even on the field during the anthem - they remained in their locker rooms always until the NFL made a contract with the U.S. military to obtain significant amounts of money to have the teams out there during that anthem to supposedly pay respect to the military, country, patriotism, etc. So the only reason teams were then required to be out there was MONEY, not patriotism or national honor but pure unadulterated greed.