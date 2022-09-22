Letter: With rights come responsibilities

Lately we seem to be hearing much about women’s rights but little about another ‘R’ word: responsibility. They seem to be used interchangeably, yet they are distinctly different. As a woman, I know I am amazingly made in the image of God. As a citizen of the United States of America I have certain rights granted to me by our Constitution, such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

I enjoy and hold precious the many freedoms these rights afford me. Yet along with these rights come responsibilities. I’m responsible to care for my health, my body, my education, those in my employ, and for my family. As a female, I am also responsible for any new life that issues from my body.

That responsibility seems to have fallen by the wayside in America. Let’s have someone else clean up our mistakes or take away any other unwelcome responsibilities. Yet, when it comes to pregnancies, there are multiple methods for preventing a pregnancy that are 100% effective, and/or hundreds of couples anxiously desiring to adopt an infant. Unfortunately we have become a culture of instant gratification, resulting in giving little value to human life.

I weep when I read the statistic of recorded abortions in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade: 60 million precious little lives! When I read about infant sacrifices, thrown into altars of fire by evil Baal worshippers in ancient Judea, I cringe, realizing that mankind hasn’t really changed that much.

Having been a registered nurse assisting with hundreds of deliveries and feeling each time as if I was watching a modern-day miracle, I cannot even imagine a modern-day Planned Parenthood abortion clinic. Why couldn’t Planned Parenthood have kept their original goal distributing contraceptives to sexually active women who didn’t want to become pregnant, instead of becoming a life-killing clinic?

In our country, in 2022, we have so many choices. We have those who help with these difficult choices, financial assistance in obtaining birth control, alternative solutions to conception and deliveries without using abortions to solve unwanted pregnancy. Wake up, America!

Sandra Ford, Roanoke