Letter: Without voting rights there will be no democracy

A letter to President Biden:

You know better than I why our democracy is at risk due to the continuing war against voting rights. However, I feel that not only have you dropped the ball but you are not being as forceful when you explain this issue. We don't need or want another Trump-like figure as president; however, we do need someone who is more assertive without being mean-spirited, in the likes of Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow. I think I understand your tact in speaking to Americans after Trump's chaotic environment; however, I believe that you need to adapt to this changing landscape in order to harness the power of more people dedicated to the ideals of our Constitution.

We are bombarded with a plethora of issues at an ever rapid pace and each of us wants to be recognized for the importance of our concerns, that none are more important than that which I expound upon. However, we must place more emphasis on those issues which can make or break a nation and I agree with the likes of Jon Meacham and Michael Beschloss who have become more and more strident over the past months as it becomes yet more apparent that we are at a historical crossroads, one at which if we take the wrong turn we could end up like Germany did in the early 1930s. Such talk was outlandish and derisively dismissed months ago but the warning signs continue to grow as we inch closer and closer to Poland, Turkey and Hungary where autocracy has pushed democracy aside.

No longer can we tell ourselves: "It can't happen here." No longer can we hide our heads in the sand. We must harness the power of our collective voices by remembering what helped to bring Vietnam to an end and what helped make progress against, although not end, racial injustice: overwhelming and frequent marches across our country. Without voting rights there will be no democracy and we can't simply wait to see the results of our 2022 and 2024 elections. We must act before, peacefully and yet assertively, in order to preserve our democracy.

Ron Malachowsky, Roanoke