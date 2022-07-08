Letter: Women and girls will now begin to die

Contrary to misinformation that has come from the forced-birth movement for the past few decades, those who advocate for choice are doing so because they value life.

Read stories of abortion access pre-Roe and you will be harrowed by the tales of butchered bodies bleeding out from back-alley abortions, of doctors terrified to provide necessary medical care to women dying on their tables for fear of prosecution. Women and girls died; women and girls continue to die around the world in countries that do not provide safe and reliable access to both elective and medically necessary abortions. Women and girls will now begin to die in the United States.

Those whose retort to this point is that women shouldn’t have sex if they don’t want to die a gruesome death betray their true intentions: the control of female sexuality, not concern for babies. Those who say that abortion should only be allowed in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother betray their true intentions: the control of female sexuality, not concern for babies.

Every woman you know who has ever accomplished anything — degrees, careers, art, travel, the family she’s always wanted, a full and vibrant life — has only been able to do so because she had access to safe and reliable family planning, which yes, sometimes includes abortion.

If women cannot decide if, when and how many children they have, they cannot participate equally and fully in civic life. But perhaps that is the point.

Elizabeth Martin, Roanoke