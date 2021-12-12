Letter: Women have many other choices before resorting to abortion

With all the news about abortion these days, I find it interesting that women don’t seem to know that they have had this right all along.

When I was growing up in the ’40s and ’50s, a fellow’s goal seemed to be to dream about going to bed with a girl but today he meets someone at the bar or an outing and they go for a few drinks and then to bed. It seems like that is what you do. I believe that the media has pushed this idea through movies and it is made up to suit their agenda to sell their product.

There has always been several choices that girls have had to control their bodies.

Just say no!

Use protection to not get pregnant like a condom, morning after pill, insisting that your partners use protection, the rhythm method, knowing when in the month you are most likely to get pregnant and then there is ABORTION.

Why is it that so many opt for the last choice rather than any of the others? If you don’t want to have a child I urge you to start at the top of the list and stop giving away God’s most precious gift — a newborn child waiting to be loved by someone, if not you.