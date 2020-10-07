Letter: Women of accomplishment

It has not always been easy for women to achieve their goals. Three women come to mind. They are very different, but they have at least one thing in common. They know what has to be done and they don't give up. One of them is an ordinary grandparent.

A short time ago I met a woman who was caring for her daughter's family, all of whom had the COVID-19 virus. It is a miracle that she can stay healthy. It is a great amount of responsibility for an older woman. She is doing the best that she can.

Recently another older woman who had suffered for years trying to beat cancer died. She was a great loss to women around this country. Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for many of the rights women take for granted today. She was a great Supreme Court Justice. She served this country for many years and her death is a great loss for all of us.

A few years ago, a lawyer helped homeowners who lost their homes. The big banks fraudulently foreclosed on them. She got them a fair settlement, much more than the big banks had originally offered. Homeowners across the county owe a debt to her. Her name is Kamala Harris.