Letter: Women should beware voting Republican

The Republican Party, fueled by fear, hate, rage, and the desire to avoid taking responsibility for their actions, is at the heart of the Texas-etc./Stasi-like laws to curtail abortion rights.

Pregnant women are quite capable of making sound decisions for themselves and their 400,000 eggs, but abortion foes believe that "everyone must behave as if they share my religious beliefs."

Religious freedom is a fundamental right they hate. Their beliefs, so far as women are concerned, match those of the Taliban or Islamic State.

Republicans are unwilling to see clearly the con man they've chosen for their leader, because he feeds their fear, hate, rage and desire to escape responsibility. The quickest way women can change their status from citizen to breeding stock is to vote Republican.

Joyce Foster, Salem