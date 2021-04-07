Letter: Won't stand for injustice

Along with many Americans, I watched in horror as the life of George Floyd was being snuffed out by Derek Chauvin, member of the police department of Minneapolis.

I am a senior citizen and never have I seen anything so horrible. I know there are good police in our country, but this is a shameful display by this police department. If this isn't murder, I don't know what is.

I am an 84 year old white women and I will be watching this trial on TV. If this man, Derek Chauvin, is not convicted of murder, I will be marching in your city, along with thousands. We will not stand for such injustice.

Anne Hoose, Roanoke