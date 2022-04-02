Letter: Words of Reagan relevant today

Ronald Reagan’s words are true today both at home and around the world.

“No, democracy is not a fragile flower; still, it needs cultivating. If the rest of this century is to witness the gradual growth of freedom and democratic ideals, we must take actions to assist the campaign for democracy.”

Today’s Republican Party has shown itself as pro-Putin, anti-Ukraine, anti-democracy and pro-totalitarian. These attributes were clearly demonstrated by the support of a president that approached the leader of Russia on bended knee in Helsinki, the failure to impeach for withholding military aid to Ukraine for personal political gain, and the continued whitewashing of the Jan. 6 failed insurrection attempt to overthrow a peaceful election.

Echoes of the pro-Hitler America First crowd that plagued the party at the beginning of the 20th century is again arguing it is not our fight, or the oppressed people of Ukraine brought this upon themselves, while they desperately yearn for a strongman to lead them here at home. Mass movements across the country to limit the freedom of people for daring not think like them, or who do not pray to the same god, or who do not look like them, is underway in state legislatures controlled by this faction. These movements are as much a threat to democracy and our basic freedoms here at home as they are to the citizens of Ukraine.

These moments, these factions are rooted in the same tedious, tiresome ignorance and bigotry that has long impeded our nation's journey to become that “Shining City on a Hill” where all people are created equal and free to be who they are, free to pursue happiness in their own way, and free to choose how to govern themselves.

As a free people we are obligated to champion the cause of all people who wish the same for themselves and their children. That is to think, to live, to worship without direction from the State or the Church.

“Let us now begin ... a crusade for freedom that will engage the faith and fortitude of the next generation. For the sake of peace and justice, let us move toward a world in which all people are at last free to determine their own destiny.” —Ronald Reagan.

Neal Nida, Daleville