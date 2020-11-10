Letter: Work should not resume on MVP

The article “More local outbreaks lead to record number of COVID hospital patients" (Oct. 14), describes the growing number of cases in the Roanoke area, part of a concerning rise occurring in multiple Southwest Virginia locations. Many of the locations have limited medical resources and ICU beds, so preventing scenarios that would overwhelm resources is paramount.
Earlier this year, the developer of Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) publicly stated they would bring “4,000 workers” into Southwest Virginia to rush construction on the violation-riddled project. This dangerous idea to bring large workforces into areas with limited medical resources raised concerns from community members, health professionals and state legislators, 22 of whom wrote the Northam administration and Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Additionally, Delegate Chris Hurst submitted “HB5102” during the special session, which required best practice safety protocols during the health crisis.
These concerns were raised to keep both communities and workers from facing unnecessary risks during a pandemic. The Northam administration’s response was dangerously silent. Yet, as highlighted in a set of articles by Jon Sokolow via “Blue Virginia,” a FOIA request revealed MVP’s lobbyist had immediate, direct access to the administration and VDH, and had circumvented a thorough review of health protocol plans. Instead, MVP purposefully avoided providing any plan in writing and misled officials that HB5102 had been defeated when it was up for committee review.
What the FOIA most alarmingly highlighted was the ease with which a fossil fuel corporation gained the ear of the Northam administration. Forty-three thousand individuals submitted comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asking that the MVP certificate not be extended, thousands of Virginians have written the administration asking that MVP be declared “non-essential” so that work did not resume during the health crisis, and 22 legislators voiced substantiated concerns about health harms to Southwest Virginia. Arbitrary deadlines for an unnecessary, ruinous pipeline project should not be prioritized over the health of Virginians - work should not resume on MVP. The VDH and Northam administration must intervene.
Jessica Sims, Richmond
