Letter: Work should not resume on MVP

What the FOIA most alarmingly highlighted was the ease with which a fossil fuel corporation gained the ear of the Northam administration. Forty-three thousand individuals submitted comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asking that the MVP certificate not be extended, thousands of Virginians have written the administration asking that MVP be declared “non-essential” so that work did not resume during the health crisis, and 22 legislators voiced substantiated concerns about health harms to Southwest Virginia. Arbitrary deadlines for an unnecessary, ruinous pipeline project should not be prioritized over the health of Virginians - work should not resume on MVP. The VDH and Northam administration must intervene.