Letter: Work to limit the need for abortion

I am deeply distressed by the abortion misinformation in The Roanoke Times, often with comparisons to capital punishment.

Virginia laws vary according to the trimester of pregnancy, with significant protection in the third.

Although searching our hearts and minds may lead to different views on when the unformed fetus becomes human, we may find agreement in preventing unwanted pregnancies.

Like several women, I have known others who have possible reasons for considering abortion. Although I would have hesitated to have had one myself, I do affirm the need for abortion rights without political involvement, when in compliance with medical criteria.

In the late 1970s I had a middle-income friend in another state, with three young children. Realizing that she had a debilitating chronic disease that could kill or completely handicap her with a fourth pregnancy, this friend had her tubes tied upon delivery of her last child.

Tragically, the operation was unsuccessful, and she became pregnant. Her decision to have an abortion in the first trimester was difficult emotionally, but based on the welfare of her three children.