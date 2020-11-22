Letter: Work with me, please!

For a few months now, I have tried to put a dent in the awful sights of trash collecting all over Roanoke. One situation is even more puzzling than all the rest: The eastbound Hershberger Road to southbound I-581 ramp has been littered relentlessly by, among other things, a huge number of 42 oz. Ice House beer plastic bottles. Many are just laying on the grass and many are in a plastic bag carefully tied shut.

In three cleanups there, I have removed roughly 60 of these empties! It makes me think, I know you are probably not reading this, but if you are the responsible party, can you possibly find a trash can or recycling bin for them? Furthermore, I am hoping you are not guzzling booze and then driving down I-581.

Maybe someone reading this knows someone who could be responsible. If so, I implore you to ask them to stop and explain why. Maybe we need a deposit law like Michigan has, in which case at $.10 per bottle I would be $6 richer (plus two or three dollars for several cans also).

Joe Black, Hardy