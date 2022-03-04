Letter: Workable solution needed for Blacksburg housing

Regarding the recent Letter to Editor from Alyssa Short (Feb. 26), I offer the following response. Short speaks to the need of affordable housing in our region and specifically the proposed Legacy on Main project before Blacksburg Town Council. I, like many others, support affordable housing. However, I do not support the proposed density which is 250% of the current allowed density on this property.

Blacksburg conducted a series of Affordable Housing Surveys last year. One of the points was to explore acceptance of higher density developments in the town. Among the results were that 60% of the respondents strongly or somewhat oppose high density housing. (See the website: LetsTalkBlacksburg, Phase 2 Housing Survey, page 11.)

Short proposed a move toward “all of us humans living in higher density communities.” If she desires this in Blacksburg, she can work to amend the town zoning and comprehensive plan using the land use amendment process. This process enables all citizens to discuss and participate and change the zoning in a structured way. As it stands today, the extreme density is indeed “jarring” and not consistent with either the current zoning or the future use envisioned by the comprehensive plan. I believe the current design with four stories along Main Street, 142 bedrooms, and up to 280 residents is too dense and too tall. The proposal does not adequately address safety conditions and is not compatible with surrounding neighborhoods.

If you agree, ask town council to vote no March 8 and work to pull people from across the town together on all sides of this issue to find a workable solution for this project that addresses the concerns of the community.

Richard Mitchell, Blacksburg