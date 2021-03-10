 Skip to main content
Letter: Would headlines have been different?
Letter: Would headlines have been different?

Headlines read "US airstrike in Syria sends message." My question is, what would Ziena Karam and Bassem Mroue headlines have read if President Trump had ordered the same airstrikes while in office? Maybe "Trump brings us closer to war with Iran?"

Bruce Altizer, Fairlawn

 

