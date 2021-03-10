Letter: Would headlines have been different?
President Donald Trump, for the past four years our United States has been one of the strongest economies we've experienced in our lives. Than…
It is so sad to see after 73 years on this Earth that America has become a wasteland of corruption.
Most Americans are sick and tired of the "Chinese Virus," the lockdowns, the shutdowns - not to mention the masks and the 6 feet rule. It is t…
If you’re driving and see a person crossing the road far ahead of you, it’s a situation where you need to slow down, but not one where emergen…
Hello/Bonjour/Merhaba to all my friends who are political conservatives. No, I am not among you. I strongly felt it was necessary to somehow e…
Mr. Morgan Griffith, look in a mirror. Who do you see? Perhaps you see the United States congressman who represents the commonwealth of Virgin…
Another local election season is shaping up here in the New River Valley, with candidate petitions due in early June.
An Associated Press article on Feb. 7 declared that marijuana legalization was passed in both Virginia houses. The commonwealth expects to gai…
It would be really interesting to know what House and Senate Republicans will use as a defense for bowing down to a person like Trump when the…
An article, “Virginia Senate Democrats kill electric rate,” that appeared in The Roanoke Times on February 15th points out the sad fact that o…