Letter: Would like to enjoy the lake safely

We raised daughters spending weekends here. We swam, floated, canoed, fished, and skied. It‘s different with our five-year old granddaughter. Multiple wakesurfers pass our narrow part of the cove making repeated runs for hours. It’s impossible for us to swim and float with our granddaughter. We don’t go boating. We can’t get back in the lift without damage. We used to go boating several times a day and tied up to the floater. No more. The floater and the boat buck too much because of wakes. Wakes make it dangerous getting on and off the boat. It’s unsafe on our floater. We used to dock jet skis to the floater. No more. We had a jet ski thrown on the floater from wakes. We’ve rescued kayakers turned over due to the wakes. We throw a rope and pull them in to our ladder. Things have severely changed the past seven years.