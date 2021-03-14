Letter: Would like to enjoy the lake safely

I‘ve owned my lake property 25 years. My dock is 18 years-old on a cove point lot. The shoreline was developed in 1979.
We raised daughters spending weekends here. We swam, floated, canoed, fished, and skied. It‘s different with our five-year old granddaughter. Multiple wakesurfers pass our narrow part of the cove making repeated runs for hours. It’s impossible for us to swim and float with our granddaughter. We don’t go boating. We can’t get back in the lift without damage. We used to go boating several times a day and tied up to the floater. No more. The floater and the boat buck too much because of wakes. Wakes make it dangerous getting on and off the boat. It’s unsafe on our floater. We used to dock jet skis to the floater. No more. We had a jet ski thrown on the floater from wakes. We’ve rescued kayakers turned over due to the wakes. We throw a rope and pull them in to our ladder. Things have severely changed the past seven years.
In 2014, our floater buckled from wakes. The cost $3,500. In 2017, our jet ski dock cracked from wakes. The cost $1,650. Last year, our dock walkway was unlevel. Our dock was sinking. Multiple builders said the fix was to tear down and rebuild, which AEP would not approve. A home foundation repair company cut up our dock flooring and drilled nine helical pilings to jack the dock up. The cost over $43,000. Total spent since wakesurfing, $48,000.
My shoreline was stable for the first owner for 17 years. It was stable for my first 17 years.
On weekends, multiple wake boats pass in either direction in front of my dock. The Water Sports Industry Association handout titled Wake Responsibly has three things listed:
• Stay at least 200 feet away from shoreline, docks, and other structures
• Keep music at a reasonable level
• Minimize repetitive passes along the same portion of shoreline
I don’t want my dock destroyed again during my remaining years. Another granddaughter is due in two weeks. I want my granddaughters to enjoy the lake safely as their mother did.
Dawn Saunders, Moneta