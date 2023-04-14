In an otherwise unmemorable commentary about “neighbors helping neighbors,” I recall that David Saur mentioned two things that surprised me.

First, he stated that the Bedford County Militia (BCM) stands ready to help people plant gardens. I am wondering if the BCM good samaritans can kindly help me and my wife with gardening, tree pruning and lawn care.

Second, I’m curious if he can provide a list of the “countless” communities that have been “burned to the ground” by “looters and provocateurs” who have been “bussed [sic] in from around the country.” (Bussed means kissed. Bused means traveled by bus.) I am unaware of where this has occurred.

Should we be worried about busloads of looters and provocateurs from around the country coming to destroy communities in Southwest Virginia? If so, does the BCM stand ready to stop them? How large is this lightly armed (his description) assortment of community helpers? Can’t we count on state and local police instead?

David Hanson, Roanoke County