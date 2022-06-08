 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: WOYM was a respite from more serious news

While I’m aware that hard business decisions must be made, it is with regret that I learned this week of the final WOYM [What's on Your Mind?] column.

While not initially drawn to this wonderful column, written by Ray Cox, I had grown to look forward to learning more about the places and items that Cox researched.

Given that so much of the news is grim, this column is an example of a refreshing respite from the very serious issues that are dealt with in other areas of the The Roanoke Times. My hope is that this decision could be revisited. 

Brad E. Mullins, Vinton

