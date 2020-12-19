 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Wrapping paper artists are talented
0 comments

Letter: Wrapping paper artists are talented

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to the entry winners and honorable mentions to your yearly wrapping paper contest. Wonderful artistic talent at such young ages showcased in the Dec. 13th, Sunday paper.

I look forward to the printed results so I can use the sheets for my grandchildren's gifts.

I chose the three birds on branch design, by Clara Corl, to frame as a gift to myself.

Who knows how famous these young artists will be one day.

But today I gladly say this one is, “Priceless.”

Dottie Woods, Blacksburg

  

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What is a fascist?

Regarding Penelope Huggins' letter of Dec. 3, “All enemies, foreign and domestic”, the letter begins by telling of her father’s role in World …

Letters

Letter: Trump departs

Thank God and Greyhound, our Contaminator in Chief will be gone after Jan. 21. Donald Trump is leaving a big mess for the American people to c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert