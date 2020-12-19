Letter: Wrapping paper artists are talented

Congratulations to the entry winners and honorable mentions to your yearly wrapping paper contest. Wonderful artistic talent at such young ages showcased in the Dec. 13th, Sunday paper.

I look forward to the printed results so I can use the sheets for my grandchildren's gifts.

I chose the three birds on branch design, by Clara Corl, to frame as a gift to myself.

Who knows how famous these young artists will be one day.

But today I gladly say this one is, “Priceless.”

Dottie Woods, Blacksburg