Letter: Write in Amanda Chase for governor

In this great commonwealth, we have a right to choose our candidates and put forward the person who appeals to the most voters. This time around, unfortunately, we had that right pulled out from under us when the Republican Party in Richmond denied its voters a primary and put a complete unknown on the ballot. Why did they do this? Simply put, because the truly popular candidate, Amanda Chase, was a Trump supporter. Chase was ahead of every other candidate by seven points or more, yet the wealthy elites thought they knew better. They made a backroom deal and chose a guy no one had ever heard of, destroying Chase's lead.

We will not take it lying down. There is a movement in Virginia to write in Amanda Chase for governor. My wife and I have already decided to give our votes to Chase, and so have many of our relatives and neighbors. We need to make sure every conservative and Trump supporter votes for Chase rather than the two subpar choices we've been given. A vote for Chase is a vote for freedom, liberty, equality and a greater, stronger commonwealth. If we the people are denied the right to choose our candidate, we the people will band together and elect our own candidate. The choice is ours.