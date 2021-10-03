 Skip to main content
Letter: Writer doesn't know what she purports to know

Carol Clower’s Sept. 14 letter begs a response ("Mask mandates aren't of God").

She purports to know the mind of God in terms of the use of masks, vaccinations and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paraphrasing a famous biblical quotation from the Book of Matthew, she purports to know what Jesus would say about children gathering around him during the pandemic: “Can you imagine Jesus saying …” No, Ms. Clower, I cannot imagine that.

She purports to know “what children need for healthy emotional and physical development.”

She puts the word science in quotation marks indicating grammatically that she does not believe in science.

In her final sentence she offers an intercessory prayer to the Father requesting forgiveness: “we know not how much harm we’re doing.”

What Carol Clower does not know is that the word science is derived from the Latin verb “scio” meaning to know.

Every sentence in her letter declares that she does not know what she purports to know.

John Moore, Rocky Mount

 

