 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Writer is wrong about tax cuts

Once I stopped laughing, I had to reflect on the common sense of a young person advocating for even more welfare for the wealthy.

Unless he is one of them himself, how can he see this as a net plus? After all, that’s exactly where Travis Nix’s plea for more tax cuts focused on corporate America ("Youngkin should go big on cutting taxes," Feb. 10) inevitably must lead.

No, we won’t get some massive infusion of corporate investment that will benefit Virginians. If the investment happens, the benefits will accrue to the investor class as usual.

On the other hand, the opportunity to repair decrepit schools, improve our decaying roads and bridges and, heaven forfend, put some money into sorely stressed social services — lacking everywhere in the commonwealth — will be lost again.

What makes this so sad is the already established relationship between taxes and economic growth: for all practical purposes, none. It’s not like this hasn’t been tried, over and over and over again. We even have a recent example: Trump’s major cut in corporate taxation at the national level. Did Trump’s massive tax rate cut (35% to 21%) lead to rising wages and economic growth?

People are also reading…

No, and certainly not in proportion to the rise in the federal debt — a situation that cannot be duplicated at the national level by the way. Instead, almost the entire tax cut passed through to the shareholders through stock buy-backs raising share prices and dividends.

Let’s get a grip and avoid this kind of travesty here. Once in a long while, the state receives an unexpected windfall. The $2.6 billion currently sitting on the side awaiting its fate is a rare occurrence. The first thought should be: how do we use this to improve the commonwealth, not how do we further enrich the already rich. 

David Horn, Moneta

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Dismantle the 'tip line'

For Virginia to remain a state known for its superior education, we must allow all teachers and professors to teach accurate history. Students…

Letter: A Corner Shot worth keeping

Kudos to Betsy Biesenbach for the very best Corner Shot I have ever read. If you missed reading "The Final Commonality" on Jan. 30, give yours…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert