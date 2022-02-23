Letter: Writer is wrong about tax cuts

Once I stopped laughing, I had to reflect on the common sense of a young person advocating for even more welfare for the wealthy.

Unless he is one of them himself, how can he see this as a net plus? After all, that’s exactly where Travis Nix’s plea for more tax cuts focused on corporate America ("Youngkin should go big on cutting taxes," Feb. 10) inevitably must lead.

No, we won’t get some massive infusion of corporate investment that will benefit Virginians. If the investment happens, the benefits will accrue to the investor class as usual.

On the other hand, the opportunity to repair decrepit schools, improve our decaying roads and bridges and, heaven forfend, put some money into sorely stressed social services — lacking everywhere in the commonwealth — will be lost again.

What makes this so sad is the already established relationship between taxes and economic growth: for all practical purposes, none. It’s not like this hasn’t been tried, over and over and over again. We even have a recent example: Trump’s major cut in corporate taxation at the national level. Did Trump’s massive tax rate cut (35% to 21%) lead to rising wages and economic growth?

No, and certainly not in proportion to the rise in the federal debt — a situation that cannot be duplicated at the national level by the way. Instead, almost the entire tax cut passed through to the shareholders through stock buy-backs raising share prices and dividends.

Let’s get a grip and avoid this kind of travesty here. Once in a long while, the state receives an unexpected windfall. The $2.6 billion currently sitting on the side awaiting its fate is a rare occurrence. The first thought should be: how do we use this to improve the commonwealth, not how do we further enrich the already rich.

David Horn, Moneta