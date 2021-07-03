Letter: Writer undercuts his own argument

In his May 27 letter, “Totalitarianism and riot coordination,” William Skaff, to counter my letter (“Represent source accurately or not at all," April 24), claims that the TIME article by Molly Ball (“The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” February 4) supports his argument that “Democratic operatives” and “BLM Inc. and Antifa” were engaged in “riot coordination.”

To prove this, he presents a series of quotations from the article. However, these quotations, taken in context, do not prove his point.

They are instead part of a consistent argument by Ms. Ball to prove that the opposite was true; namely, that the purpose of coordination was to prevent violence or rioting.

This effort succeeded, as demonstrated in the last quotation provided by Mr. Skaff: “’Wednesday to Friday, there was not a single Antifa vs. Proud Boys incident’”—words spoken by Mike Prodhozer, senior advisor to the President of the AFL-CIO and one of the principal strategists of the “secret campaign.”