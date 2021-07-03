Letter: Writer undercuts his own argument

In his May 27 letter, “Totalitarianism and riot coordination,” William Skaff, to counter my letter (“Represent source accurately or not at all," April 24), claims that the TIME article by Molly Ball (“The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” February 4) supports his argument that “Democratic operatives” and “BLM Inc. and Antifa” were engaged in “riot coordination.”
To prove this, he presents a series of quotations from the article. However, these quotations, taken in context, do not prove his point.
They are instead part of a consistent argument by Ms. Ball to prove that the opposite was true; namely, that the purpose of coordination was to prevent violence or rioting.
This effort succeeded, as demonstrated in the last quotation provided by Mr. Skaff: “’Wednesday to Friday, there was not a single Antifa vs. Proud Boys incident’”—words spoken by Mike Prodhozer, senior advisor to the President of the AFL-CIO and one of the principal strategists of the “secret campaign.”
As Ms. Ball makes clear, Democrats and their allies--a broad, “cross-partisan” coalition of organizations and individuals deeply concerned about the integrity of the election--were anxious to prevent violence of any kind, lest Trump seize upon this as pretext for his own efforts to disrupt the election. Thus, “to preserve safety and ensure they couldn’t be blamed for any mayhem, the activist left was ‘strenuously discouraging counter activity.’ (italics added for emphasis).
The irony is, of course that it was Trump himself who incited rioting and then thanked the rioters: “As lawmakers fled for their lives and his own supporters were shot and trampled, Trump praised the rioters as “very special.”
Before closing his letter, Mr. Skaff takes a paragraph to denounce the TIME article for certain “baseless, self-serving justifications” regarding voter ID laws. To undercut the source he is using to support his argument is to undercut his own argument as well.
Larry Bechtel, Blacksburg