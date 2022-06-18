Letter: Writer was part of book sale caper

I read with great interest the recent story "A charming tale of the book sale" [Dan Casey column, May 23] in which Martin Skelly recounts an errand that went right and wrong. I was interested, in part, because I am a character in that story.

For the record, all that Martin revisits is true, not embellished. We did gather books in a truck that was suitable for that task, but the truck intended for us sat idle while we zipped around town in another one. It's also true I went on to get a Ph.D. and spent 25-plus years in education, and I do live in Boulder, as the story notes. I also write lots of songs. But I no longer wear a tie. I work for a builder doing all kinds of wonderful things in residential homes.