Letter: Writer was wrong about Electoral College

In this age of dis-information, The Roanoke Times should properly vet the opinion pieces that it publishes. Dirk Moore's December 6th "Thoughts on unity from a rural Virginian" had a number of factual errors. The most striking one was when he stated that "And it's true that the Electoral College was devised as a way of bringing slave-holding colonies into the fight against the British."

The American Revolution began in 1775 and separation from England was finalized in 1783. The Electoral College was formed at the 1787 Constitutional Convention, 12 years after the beginning of the war and four years after its end. The College was designed to both insulate the election of the President from the direct control of the electorate and to protect the rights of the less populous states. At that time there was not a direct correlation between size and slaveholding amongst states. While slavery was one of the issues that influenced the Constitution, the Electoral College was not designed to bring "colonies" into the war that had been over for years.