Letter: Writers about VMI were misinformed

A message to the readers of The Roanoke Times — don’t believe everything you read.

Mischaracterizations, misguided and misinformed can best describe the recent article by several VMI alumni. They speak of fellow alumni being “regressive,” yet they fail to recognize all the progress that has been made since the 1960s in race relations by previously regressing to a narrative about skin color rather than content of character.

They speak of a “comic irony” involving a petition that is factually based, yet ignore the “turmoil” created by false charges put forth by the former governor of Virginia, himself a VMI graduate, not to mention several of these alumni feeding that narrative with their comments in The Washington Post and an article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch (“Henry Foresman, George D. Hasseltine, Michael R. Purdy and Kyle R. Richardson commentary: VMI is not a victim”). Talk about irony.

They are also misinformed as to an alumni association meeting that took place in April. VMI has had a slogan of “Don’t Do Ordinary.” These alumni speak of doing ordinary. Change should occur to enhance the VMI experience, not endanger it. The changes they support are being implemented based upon a report that stated VMI is “institutionally racist,” which the superintendent himself recently stated “are not supported by facts.”

To the readers, are individuals who have defended the VMI experience, believe that character, courage, perseverance and treating others as you wish to be treated are the keys to success in any century, really the ones doing “damage to the school’s reputation and the value of the diploma,” or those who have fed the narrative of VMI being structurally racist and promoting a Marxist ideology?

Carmen D. Villani Jr., Aledo, Texas, VMI Class of 1976