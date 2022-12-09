Letter: Writer's claims about crime lack key ingredient — evidence

As a criminal justice policy expert who regularly works with lawmakers on either side of the aisle to pass criminal legal reforms in Richmond, I was surprised to see Rich Anderson claim in a misguided op-ed on Nov. 2 that “Democrats across Virginia are too soft on crime.”

Anderson failed to present even a single statistic, study, or other piece of evidence to support his claim in the whole of his op-ed — but since no such evidence exists, I suppose he had no choice but to play loose with the facts in order to make an argument seemingly divorced from actual data.

If Anderson had consulted the facts before sharing his opinion, not only would he have discovered that most reforms were bipartisan, but he would have also found that crime has increased at higher rates in states and cities under Republican control — not Democratic ones.

Those findings have been replicated across numerous studies, including a recent study by Prison Policy Initiative tracking which communities in Virginia have the highest per-capita incarceration rates, policing and criminalization: in the commonwealth, they are now the most traditionally conservative communities.

Of course, I am curious why Anderson feels compelled to volunteer his opinion on crime in Virginia: in eight years as a state delegate, Rich Anderson introduced precisely zero criminal bills. He never sat on a committee devoted to addressing crime in the commonwealth. And I certainly haven’t seen him in meetings with lawmakers — including Republican lawmakers — working to address criminal justice in Virginia.

When the brand new, bipartisan criminal legal reforms that just went into effect this year begin to yield data, I look forward to them better informing Anderson about the real picture of decreasing crime in Virginia.

Shawn Weneta, Richmond