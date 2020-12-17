Letter: Wrong sequence of events at VMI

Re the VMI situation: Consider the sequence of events: several people complained to the governor about “systemic racism” there. A four-star general and good man is cashiered, a decision is made to move the Jackson statue to the back of beyond, and plans are made to set up various offices of diversity, race/gender, inclusion or whatever. And all this BEFORE any investigation. Now it’s announced that some law firm will conduct one (to the tune of $1 million!).