Letter: Wrong sequence of events at VMI

Re the VMI situation: Consider the sequence of events: several people complained to the governor about “systemic racism” there. A four-star general and good man is cashiered, a decision is made to move the Jackson statue to the back of beyond, and plans are made to set up various offices of diversity, race/gender, inclusion or whatever. And all this BEFORE any investigation. Now it’s announced that some law firm will conduct one (to the tune of $1 million!).
The governor and his merry band of woke jokers in Richmond have basically won the day. Reminds me of the scene in “Alice in Wonderland “ where the Red Queen presides over a trial and exclaims, “First we have the sentence THEN we have the trial!” Unbelievable.
Fred Way, Roanoke
