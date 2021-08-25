Letter: Yell “fire” in a crowded theater

Our constitution guarantees us freedom of speech, but there are limits to that freedom. For example, it is said that “You can’t yell FIRE in a crowded theater.” When I heard that statement, I assumed it meant that you can’t yell fire in a theater that is not on fire. That is, you can’t engage in speech that serves no useful purpose and might lead to the injury of your listeners.

Consider the case of Tucker Carlson, the most watched figure on Fox News. His nightly audience is generally about 3 million people. How many ‘crowded theaters’ does it take to equal 3 million people? Suppose the typical theater capacity is 600. That means each night Tucker Carlson is speaking to the equivalent of 5,000 crowded theaters.

And each night his version of yelling fire is telling his audience that they should be skeptical about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each night he is encouraging his listeners to engage in behavior that will likely lead some of them to serious illness or death.

What Mr. Carlson does each night is proof that I was wrong when I thought you couldn’t yell fire in a crowded theater. You can now, figuratively speaking, yell FIRE in 5,000 crowded theaters night after night, and the likely serious illness or deaths of thousands of people is deemed to be an acceptable outcome.