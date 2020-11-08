Letter: Yes, Mr. Casey, it could be worse

I agree with the facts outlined in Dan Casey’s “Things could be far worse for Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University”, in the August 25 Roanoke Times. As additional facts are revealed it invariably will get worse for all concerned.
Mr. Casey outlines five facts in Jerry and Becki’s defense. After all there was no homosexual activity involved and the man involved was not a minor. The mere absence of a crime does not constitute innocence, i.e. the absence of conflict does not necessarily mean peace. Secondly, Casey mentions husbands watching their wives with other men is “not-too-uncommon among married couples.” Because “everybody else is doing it” goes back to the bandwagon approach which asserts that since the majority of people choose a particular course of action, it must be the right choice. Really? It remains to be seen whether Mr. Granda is indeed guilty of blackmail, which of course is a felony. Another plus mentioned for the Falwells was, to our knowledge, Becki did not become pregnant during this affair and therefore did not have to face the possibility of abortion. Yes, it could have been worse for both the Falwells and Liberty University.
Finally, Mr. Casey asserts Jerry and Becki exemplified their Christian faith in the way they have responded amid this tempest. After all, "Jerry has forgiven Becki for her inappropriate personal relationship and she, apparently, has forgiven him for his inattentiveness…..” Yes, forgiveness is at the heart of Christianity, and God can and does forgive anything.
However, true forgiveness is more than being sorry you were caught. Forgiveness should never be taken lightly. It involves contrition or remorse with the intention of never repeating the offense. It remains to be seen whether Jerry and Becki have requested and received true forgiveness.
Even if forgiveness is granted, there are still consequences and backlashes of wrong choices. We all live with consequences of past mistakes. Sadly, what these look like for Jerry Jr., Becki and Liberty University will be played out in years to come.
Yes, Mr. Casey, it could be worse, but so could the COVID-19 numbers.
Teena Trent, Roanoke
