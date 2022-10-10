Letter: Yes, people make choices, but health system still matters

Health system matters with life expectancy

In “Don’t blame America’s health system for decline in life expectancy” (Sept. 20), Sally Pipes defends American health care against the criticism that we pay more for it yet live shorter lives on average than do the citizens of other countries “of similar wealth.” Having pointed to a number of factors that decrease longevity, like reckless driving, drug abuse, gun violence and obesity, she concludes: “Progressives tend to blame systems, rather than individual choices, for disparities in everything from income to health. But sometimes, those choices matter more than any system.”

When people go into debt to pay medical bills, or forgo health care because they can’t afford it, they are victims of a systemic problem that other countries have solved with universal health care. Both the Obama and the Biden administrations have alleviated but not fixed this problem with the Affordable Care Act and recent cost limits on some medicines. But Pipes acknowledges neither these efforts nor the inequities they address. Instead, she implies that individual irresponsibility accounts for the perceived deficiencies in our health care. This sort of misdirection is reminiscent of the Keep America Beautiful campaign of the 1950s, which was cooked up by the manufacturing industry to shift responsibility for disposing of non-reusable packaging to the relatively harmless litter bug.