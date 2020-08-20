Letter: Yes, we need a new culture

I found Daniel Esau's criticism of Joe Biden and Democrats offensive and ill-informed ("If Biden were president," July 22 letter).
Esau complained about Obama's “mediocre economy.” Surely he is aware that over the years Keynesian economics as applied by Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, Clinton and Obama have not been “mediocre” but very stimulative. Moreover, in every case when the economy has been turned around, income inequality has been greatly reduced. By contrast, Trump's huge tax cut for his buddies in the One Percent went primarily to the very wealthy.
His most egregious and insulting claim was that Biden and Democrats are anti-Christian.
Jesus's ministry was to minister to the sick and to the downtrodden. He told his disciples: when you have done it for the least of these you have done it for me. Every industrialized nation except ours treats health care as a natural right; all are covered. Obama and Biden gave us Obamacare. Biden will eventually move to Medicare for All. It is very popular and will save us millions of dollars and lives.
I am a former U.S. Army officer and a devout patriot. Trump, by contrast, avoided serving in the military. I find his worship of Vladimir Putin disgusting. Trump was impeached for aiding Russia to annex parts of Ukraine. Russia has blatantly interfered with our elections, aided greatly by sycophants like “Moscow Mitch” McConnell. Trump has not objected to Russia offering bribes to the Taliban for killing our soldiers. What would it take for the Senate Republicans to say “enough is enough.” Biden has been very direct in warning Putin that there will be severe consequences for his interference in our elections.
Esau is worried about our “sailing off into a 'new culture.'” Yes! But let's hope it will be a culture where all Americans feel included and respected.
JOHN WINFREY
LEXINGTON
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!