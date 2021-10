Yesterday I innocently sat down in the dentist's chair for a routine cleaning and turned to my nice hygienist asking, "are you vaccinated?" She answered no. I told her I would be leaving.

Although the ADA recommends vaccinations, there is no mandate. Patients don't need to be told the vaccination status of the dental staffs because of HIPPA. I'm thankful that hygienist was forthcoming. Hope this is helpful to someone. I now have a new dentist whose staff is fully vaccinated.