Letter: You can't respect human life and support abortion

In the late 1940s I walked a mile across town by myself to the first grade. No one would harm a child at that time.

As an 11-year-old, I walked again by myself several miles after dark to and from Boy Scouts.

Life has certainly changed. It has happened slowly but surely over the decades. So slowly it appears we don’t even realize what we have lost. In the 1960s, I hitchhiked across Virginia during college. I never had a problem and people were willing to pick you up. That is not our world today, is it? We are paying a terrible price by moving away from God.

Today we have road rage, hate speech, gangs, drugs, suicide, random killings, school shootings, parents abandoning their children. A shooting death in broad daylight in the Lakeside Kroger parking lot. Nearly daily shootings in Roanoke.

What has happened? How did we sink to this level? How do we get back? We need to return to God.

Psalm 139:13 reads “ for you created my innermost being; you knit me together in my mothers womb.” Abortion is a cancer in our nation. We have devalued a tiny innocent life at our peril. Heaven forbid.

This horrible practice marginalizes all human life.