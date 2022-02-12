Letter: Youngkin ignores climate change crisis

In his recent address to the joint assembly, Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke to a largely unmasked, not socially distanced group of legislators and friends. He said that “we all share a common goal — to leave a better Virginia to our children.” The words "climate" and "climate emergency" were not mentioned once.

A poll conducted in 2008 by the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia reveals that “three out of four Virginians think global warming is real and most want government at all levels — federal, state and local — to take actions to fight it.” (The Virginian-Pilot, Oct. 22, 2008).

A joint newsletter between Georgetown Climate Center and Old Dominion University Mitigation and Adaptation Research Institute studied Virginia’s vulnerability to climate change and states that “scientists project that Virginia will experience 1.5 feet of sea level rise during the next 20-50 year ... Home to 1.7 million people, Hampton Roads is the second-most vulnerable area in the country to rising seas behind New Orleans.”

The American Lung Association notes that “asthma affects an estimated 163,000 children and 554,000 adults in Virginia. Hotter temperatures that contribute to poor air quality threaten to exacerbate such health concerns.”

A recent article in the Virginia Mercury (July 24, 2019) reports on a study by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science that “climate change could cost Virginia coastal cities billions.”

Gov. Youngkin wants to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the revenue from which has already helped many Virginians who live in climate affected areas.

Youngkin apparently does not have a view on the climate emergency. Yet, it is the greatest threat to our survival across the commonwealth.

Youngkin does not listen to the science about preventative disease. Instead, he made an executive decision to remove mandates for mask wearing and getting vaccinated by calling mandates a “matter of individual liberty.”

Youngkin needs to think critically about the greater good for people of the commonwealth, not what is politically expedient.

William Baker, Blacksburg