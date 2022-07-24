 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Youngkin needs to focus on the job he has, not the job he wants

To Gov. Glenn Youngkin: I am a strong supporter of yours and what you are doing for Virginia, but I really have an issue with you placing yourself on the national stage only months after being elected to the position of governor of Virginia.

It is apparent after seeing your comments in Nebraska that you are already posturing for a run for national office. We elected you to work full time for Virginia and not to run around the country politicking. Don't make your strong conservative base of which I am one regret supporting and donating to you.

Our state has big problems from the years of Democrat "rule" that need your full attention. I would very much like to see a conservative president of America from our state but as the old saying goes, "you have to walk before you can run." There is much walking that has to be done still in our beloved state. 

Stuart Boblett, Roanoke

